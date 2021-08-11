Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,078 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,90,075. The active caseload in the state now stands at 10,682. Out of the 1,078 new infections, 626 were reported from quarantine centres while 452 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,041 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Odisha also reported 65 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,630 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported 64 Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Khurda reported highest 20 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack (12), Nayagarh (six), Angul (five), Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri districts (three each), Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts (two each) and Bargarh, Jajpur, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 372 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 147 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur (58 each), Kendrapara (51), Puri (48), Balasore (45), Mayurbhanj (35), Angul and Nayagarh (26 each), Bhadrak (25), Dhenkanal (16), Keonjhar and Sambalpur (12 each), Jharsuguda (eight), Bargarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Sundargarh (six each), Malkangiri, Nuapada and Subarnapur (five each), Bolangir, Deogarh and Rayagada (four each), Gajapati (two) and Boudh, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur (one each).

The State Pool reported 83 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,67,52,488 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,319.

PNN