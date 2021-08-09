Bhubaneswar: Approximately 15 per cent of children in Odisha will be affected by the virus if the third wave of Covid-19 hits the state. Giving this information Monday, the director of Health and Family Welfare department Bijay Kumar Panigrahi, said that the impact of the third wave will be lesser than the first and second waves.

Panigrahi also stated that the state is well prepared to handle cases where children will be affected by the Covid-19 virus. He informed that necessary training is being given to all frontline healthcare workers, including Anganwadi and ASHA members to help affected children.

Also read: Gaisilet PACS assistant secretary under vigilance scanner

“Training of those who will provide treatment to children if the third wave hits has begun online from Monday. The trainees will be divided into six batches for the purpose. We have planned to vaccinate as many people as possible before the third wave hits. Presently, focus is being given to reach out to people in the rural areas,” Panigrahi told mediapersons.

The officials also said help desks have been established to assist people in downloading vaccination certificates. Persons interested to get their vaccination certificates can download the same and get other related information on WhatsApp (No-9013151515), the H&FW director informed.

Notably, around 1.78 crore people have been vaccinated so far, of which 1.37 crore people have been administered with their first doses and 41 lakh have been given their second jabs of vaccine. Besides, 57,000 expectant mothers have been vaccinated in Odisha.

PNN