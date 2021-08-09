Bargarh: Separate teams of Vigilance sleuths Monday conducted simultaneous searches at the residence and office of Gaisilet primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) assistant secretary Ghanashyam Sahu in Padmapur subdivision of Bargarh district. The raids which began early morning are still underway. The raids are being conducted over allegation of possessing assets disproportionate to Sahu’s known sources of income, a Vigilance official informed.

According to a source, two teams from Bargarh Vigilance division comprising a DSP, four inspectors and other personnel are carrying out the raids at Sahu’s residence in Kalangapali locality and Gaisilet PACS office.

Cash of Rs 1,80,000, ownership documents of three plots, a car and two bikes owned by Sahu have been detected so far. Valuation of the seized properties including gold jewellery is being estimated, which can be ascertained after the raids are over, the official added.

PNN