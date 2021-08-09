Koraput: In a crackdown late Sunday night, Koraput police busted a gambling den during a raid in Borigumma area of this district. Twenty persons have been detained in this connection for interrogation, a senior official informed Monday morning.

Police got information from a reliable source that gambling activities were going on inside Nilgiri forest. Swinging into action, a team of Borigumma police personnel raided the forest area. During the raids Rs 7,00,000 in cash, a large number of card sets and other incriminating material were seized from the persons detained. However, a few others managed to escape.

“Acting on directives of Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli, a special team conducted a surprise raid on a gambling den. Cash of Rs 7,83,440 was seized and 20 persons were detained. The detainees are from Nabarangpur and Jeypore including some local residents,” Borigumma sub-divisional police officer Harekrushna Majhi said.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab those who managed to get away, Majhi added.

PNN