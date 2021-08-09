Cuttack: A woman was killed and two others injured when two groups clashed late Sunday night. The scuffle took place between members of two families at Kathakhunta village under Narasinghpur police limits in Cuttack district.

According to an official in Narasinghpur police station, the deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Binodini Mahalik. An altercation erupted between the two families, who happen to be neighbours. Things took an ugly turn when Badal Mahalik attacked Binodini with a sharp weapon leading to her death, the official added.

Also read: Odisha registers 886 new Covid-19 cases; 66 more fatalities

Biranchi Mahalik and his son Alok also suffered serious injuries. They were rescued by other villagers and rushed to the Narasinghpur hospital. They were later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after their conditions deteriorated.

Narasinghpur police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway. Details are awaited.

PNN