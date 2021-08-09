Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 886 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,87,956. The active caseload in the state now stands at 11,486. Out of the 886 new infections, 512 were reported from quarantine centres while 374 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,243 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Odisha also reported 66 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,501 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported 69 Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda reported highest 29 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack (13), Sambalpur (eight), Bargarh (seven), Bolangir (three), Nuapada (two) and Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 253 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 81 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (62), Jajpur (60), Jagatsinghpur (54), Puri (53), Kendrapara (33), Angul (32), Bhadrak (31), Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh (25 each), Keonjhar (18), Sambalpur (15), Sundargarh (12), Dhenkanal and Kalahandi (11 each), Malkangiri (nine), Bargarh and Ganjam (eight each), Koraput (seven), Kandhamal and Rayagada (five each), Gajapati and Nabarangpur (four each), Jharsuguda (three) and Boudh, Deogarh and Subarnapur (two each).

The State Pool reported 51 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,66,26,905 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,463.

PNN