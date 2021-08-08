Balasore: Abhiram Mohapatra, father of deceased Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan, Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah seeking justice.

In his letter, sent through e-mail and post, Abhiram complained against the tardy pace of the ongoing investigation. The death of his son had taken place July 12, which is nearing a month, Abhiram said.

According to a source, Abhiram alleged Soumya’s death to be a case of murder and sought justice on behalf of the bereaved family and demanded action against persons who are involved.

Also read: Woman Maoist of KKBN division lays down arms before Kandhamal police

“Paralakhemundi police have been beating about the bush for last so many days. An unfair and biased probe which is underway has made the incident murkier,” he wrote.

Abhiram also claimed that the incident was a well-planned murder in which Soumya’s wife Bidyabharati Panda, Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and Gurandi police station OIC Mamata Panda including the cook who was also present at ACF’s government residence on the intervening night were involved. The conspiracy to eliminate his son Soumya was hatched a month before, he added.

“The investigating police team says that the deceased ACF’s residence was the crime spot. However, there was no trace of fire when his family members visited the house following the incident. Moreover, the DFO who is also a suspect in the case has not been transferred elsewhere, thereby influencing the probe,” Abhiram wrote in the letter.

Besides, Abhiram threatened self-immolation in front of Naveen Nivas in case justice is denied to him.

PNN