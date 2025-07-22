Baripada: Forest officials from the northern division of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district have arrested two suspected poachers during a joint raid.

The accused have been identified as Fakir Chakia, 44, of Ashankudar village and Kamala Dangil, 21, of Ranibhol village, under Thakurmunda police limits. Carcasses of wild animals like sambar, antlers and other animal parts, bows and arrows, and other hunting equipment were seized from their possession.

According to Sai Kiran, Deputy Director, STR northern division, separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Both suspects were produced in court Monday.

The duo was arrested during raids conducted by Forest officials after AI-based camera surveillance detected their movement in forest. Personnel from Karanjia, the southern division, and the northern division of the STR took part in the operation.

