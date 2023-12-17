Bargarh: Two persons were trampled to death by a wild tusker in Bargarh district in Odisha Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Siblal Suna, of Kathaumal village in Gaisalet area and Balaram Sahoo of Deshbhatli area.

Siblal (55), a daily wager, used to work as a labourer in a canal construction work at Jharpali area of the district. He came across the tusker while answering nature’s call. The tusker attacked Siblal and trampled him to death.

In another incident, Balaram (25) was harvesting rice crop when the same tusker attacked Balaram near his village. He was unable to see tusker coming due to dense fog.

The forest officials said that the wild tusker strayed into the area crossing Mahanadi.

IANS