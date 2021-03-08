Kaptipada/Balasore: Notwithstanding the claims of the authorities that the wild fire raging inside the Simlipal sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district since the past eight days, satellite images showed that the fire has not been contained fully, a report said.

In fact, Forest officials and firefighters have been struggling to douse fires, though the PCCF earlier claimed that the fire has been brought under control.

The truth is that people in 10 panchayats at the foothill of the sanctuary have been facing the heat from the raging forest fires amid the rise in temperature across the state.

“Life has been very difficult amid rising temperatures in the area,” said Markand Hembram, former sarpanch of Ranipokhari.

Kaptipada ranger Maheswar Singh said that a 10-member team has been formed to contain fires in Podadiha, Nato, Badakhaman and Manikpur area. Help of local people and firefighters is being taken in the exercise, he added.

Reports from Balasore said that forest fire has destroyed thousands of valuable trees at Nandari hill near Balianala of Kuladiha sanctuary. The fire is still raging in 272.35 acres of hill. It is suspected that fire has decimated scores of wildlife, the report said.

Though three days have passed since fire broke out in Kuladiha, the Forest department has not been able to bring it under control. It is said, that fire is spreading from one hill to another with the passing of each day.

Over 100 Forest officials led by Kuladiha ranger Bijay Mohapatra have been struggling to contain fire.

Meanwhile, a team of Congress workers visited Tinikosia area and its peripheral area where fire has destroyed flora and fauna.

“The PCCF has claimed to have controlled the fire in Kuladiha, but in reality, the fire has not been contained, “Congress leader Sudarshan Das said.

The fire is the handiwork of some miscreants who have set the hilly terrain afire. The blaze has posed a grave threat not only to the greenery, but also the wild animals inhabiting these forests. Many valuable trees have been reduced to ashes, he added. Forest officials and villagers joined hands to douse the flames.

PNN