Rourkela: Sundargarh is the second largest district in Odisha state and spans over 9,712 square kilometres of which forest cover accounts for 4,232.57 sq km. Efforts are being taken to preserve this forest cover and conserve wildlife. In recent times, the spotting of a black panther and a Royal Bengal Tiger is proof of wildlife blossoming within the forests. District forest officer (DFO) of Bonai range, Lalit Patra informed Wednesday that many measures are being taken to protect forests and wildlife.

“In April 2023 our Forest department started an ambitious, holistic effort aimed at wildlife conservation and preserving biodiversity. Initially, three forest ranges namely Jarda, Sole and Koira were taken as pilot projects and the desired results were achieved,” Patra said. “Landscape level approach was adopted using modern technology for scientific monitoring and to ensure wildlife conservation. Due to the process, flora and fauna also thrived. We also identified various corridors for wildlife movement and that helped,” informed Patra. The DFO added that utmost care is being taken for habitat restoration. He also thanked the local population and those living inside jungles for preserving forests. “Their contributions cannot be ignored,” Patra said. Continuation of eco-friendly development agenda, lessening the impact of mining, fortifying habitat management, intensifying anti-poaching measures, technology-driven data collection and addressing human-animal conflict have also contributed to the preservation and restoration of forests, officials said. It should be stated here that Sundargarh district has three forest divisions namely Bonai, Rourkela and Sundargarh. DFO Sundargarh, Pradeep Mirase stated a few days back that the active participation of locals is helping in the protection of forests. “Trap cameras have been installed at vital junctions to keep a tab on movement of animals. We are also taking steps to prevent forest fires,” Mirase had stated.

Other than the appearances of the rare panther and tiger, the varieties of birds in the forests have also grown during winter, according to Rourkela DFO Jasobant Sethi. He has also implemented a harsh crackdown on poachers. “We have recently seized more than 100 parrot chicks that were being smuggled and arrested a few people,” Sethi stated. At present all three divisions are home to different varieties of wild animals and birds including honey badgers, civet cats, spotted cats, peacocks, mongooses, bears, porcupines, barking deer, hares, wild boars, jungle hens, sloth bears, elephants, wild pigs, mouse deer, four-horned antelope and langurs.