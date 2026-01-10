Dubai: Iran escalated its threats against demonstrators Saturday, with the country’s attorney general warning that anyone taking part in protests will be considered an “enemy of God,” a death-penalty charge.

The comments by Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, were reported by Iranian state television.

Already, officials up to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had signalled Iran was going to begin a crackdown.

The demonstrations, which have gone on for nearly two weeks, have intensified in recent days.