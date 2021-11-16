Berhampur: With Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) yet to clear outstanding electricity bill amounting to Rs 7.65 crore, the streets in the town are likely to go dark starting Wednesday.

The TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) had issued a notice to the civic body November 2 in this regard, granting 15 days to pay the pending electricity bill.

With the deadline November 17 approaching, uncertainty prevails regarding the continuation of street lighting and similar services in the town.

According to reports, earlier an amount of Rs 16 crore in electricity dues was owed to BeMC by March 2021.

The civic body later requested a onetime settlement from TPCODL after expressing its inability to pay the entire amount. The discom had written to the BeMC August 22 for payment of Rs 7.65 crore, after relaxing an amount of Rs 8.55 crore.

Since the civic body did not pay the restructured amount, TPCODL issued a notice to the BeMC granting a 15-day period for bill payment with November 17 as deadline.

The discom has also warned of discontinuation of electricity supply to street lights as dues were cleared by deadline. The notice has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary and the Energy Department as well.