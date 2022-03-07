Hyderabad: Gearing up for his upcoming ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas has been exclusively promoting the film along with his team. Prabhas said that he has pledged to entertain his fans as much as possible.

While speaking to his fans, Prabhas said, “Sorry for keeping you all waiting. I vow to you, that I will do everything to keep you entertained. Hereafter, there will be multiple releases from me. I will work for 300 days a year to make it happen”, the ‘Baahubali’ actor said.

The ‘Mirchi’ actor also thanked his fans for their continuous love and support. ‘Radhe Shyam’ will hit the screens on March 11.

Prabhas has a great line-up, with back-to-back movies in his kitty. Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ is in the making, while Prabhas has ‘Salaar’, which is being directed by ‘KGF’ fame Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas has another big-ticket movie with Maruthi, who has made movies like ‘Bhale Bhale Magadivoy’, ‘Mahanubhavudu’, and others.