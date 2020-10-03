New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday made it clear she’ll make sure she meets the family of the Hathras girl who died on Tuesday at any cost.

Speaking to IANS after leaving the Congress headquarters here along with Rahul Gandhi in the Tata Safari vehicle, she said, “I will visit Hathras at any cost even if the police does not allow us.”

Priyanka herself drove the Tata Safari vehicle, with her brother and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sitting next to her on the front seat.

Along with the two leaders, dozens of Congress MPs including Shashi Tharoor are also travelling to Hathras.

Speaking to IANS, Tharoor said, “It is a terrible incident and we have to show our respect for the girl. Whatever has happened, nothing worse can happen in this country.”

Following the travel plan of the Congress leaders to Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made adequate arrangements at the Delhi-Noida-Directway (DND) here.

Since morning, heavy police deployment has been made to stop the Congress leaders to enter Uttar Pradesh.

Friday, Priyanka Gandhi visited Delhi’s Valmiki temple to attend a prayer meeting for the girl who died on Tuesday at a government hospital in Delhi.

Priyanka has said that the family of the victim should not feel alone at this point of time.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and pushed to the ground when he was marching towards Hathras after their vehicles were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Other Congress leaders were also detained and a case registered against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Congress leaders on Thursday alleged that the police resorted to lathi charge on them when they tried to march towards Hathras.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the the death of the 19-year old girl.

The Uttar Pradesh government also suspended several officials on Friday evening.

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel had sealed the village barring the entry of any mediapersons for the last two days. However, the media was allowed to enter the village earlier Saturday.

IANS