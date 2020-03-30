Paris: Vice-president of the German Tennis Federation Dirk Hordorff has predicted that Wimbledon will be cancelled Wednesday and slammed the French Tennis Federation (FTF) for moving the French Open to autumn.

Hordorff told French sports daily ‘L’Equipe’ that he expects Wimbledon, scheduled for June 29-July 12, to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. “This is not a rumour, they will announce that they are cancelling Wimbledon,” Hordorff said. “May be the announcement will come as soon as Wednesday,” he added.

In a move that surprised the tennis world, French Open organisers have already postponed their tournament and moved it to start September 20, instead of May 24. “You could reorganise Roland Garros for September or October, but not Wimbledon, the grass would be too damp,” Hordorff pointed out.

Hordorff hit out at FTF president Bernard Giudicelli for his handling of the rescheduling of Roland Garros, the clay court Grand Slam. “What president Bernard Giudicelli did is a disgrace, for tennis and for France,” Hordorff said.

The controversial switch leaves the French Open starting a week after the US Open finishes, if that event retains its original slot in New York, which has been badly hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The way they did it, tennis would be dead if we all behaved like that. I’m sure it was a political move with elections coming up (in December). He’s panicked,” the German official said.

AFP