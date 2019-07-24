Chennai: Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation overnight for her wink video and became the ‘Wink Girl’ in year 2018.

A video of her winking to a track of Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love made her a household name across the country as her video started doing rounds on all social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp among others. Millions of boys were in love with the pretty actress!

Now another video of ‘Wink Girl’ has surfaced, which can break the hearts of many.

In her latest video, Priya is getting ready to kiss cinematographer Sinu Siddharth. They get ready for a passionate lip-lock but the crazy twist in the video will raise your eyebrows.

In the video you will see that Priya and her friend Sinu love each other affectionately, then they come a little closer, and as Priya gets closer to kiss her friend, he removes his face aside and drinks water from the bottle instead.

Well if you look at the video carefully, Priya is sitting in the dress of her first film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ which was directed by Omar Lulu. Priya’s winked video was viral in this school dress.

The Oru Adaar Love actress shared the video with the caption, “Tb to this “ithenthinte kunjade?” moment with my fav @sinu_sidharth.

The prank video has garnered over 15 lakh views on Instagram alone.