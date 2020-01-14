Bengaluru: Global software major Wipro Tuesday reported Rs 2,463 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2019-20, registering 3.2 per cent annual decline from Rs 2,545 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sequentially, too, the city-based IT firm’s net declined 3.8 per cent to Rs 2,463 crore from Rs 2,561 crore a quarter ago.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the company said its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review (Q3), however, grew 2.6 per cent annually to Rs 15,543 crore from Rs 15,151 crore a year ago and 2.3 per cent sequentially from Rs 15,185 crore a quarter ago.