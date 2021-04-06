Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Tuesday 588 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the I & PR department, government of Odisha said in a tweet. This incidentally is the highest single-day spike in 2021. There has been a steady increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the last one week increasing the worries of the state health department. Odisha had reported 573 COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of the 588 fresh COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, 342 were from quarantine centres and 246 were local contact infections. In the last 24 hours, 215 patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 3,38,150.

Khurda district has been reporting highest number of daily cases for last couple of days. It reported 105 fresh cases Tuesday, followed by Sundargarh (84), Kalahandi (64), Jharsuguda (31), Cuttack (30), Nuapada (29), Sambalpur (28), Ganjam (27), Puri (24), Bargarh (21), Jajpur (15), Balasore (13), Bolangir and Sonepur (11 each), Bhadrak, Koraput and Mayurbhanj (nine each), Nabarangpur (eight), Nayagarh (seven), Rayagada and Dhenkanal (six each), Angul (five), Deogarh (four), Jagatsinghpur and Kandhamal (three each), Keonjhar (two) and Gajapati (one). The State pool stood at 23.

With the new COVID-19 additions, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 3,43,856. The current active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,731.