Bhubaneswar: Taking the state’s tally to 737, Odisha reported 65 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed by State Health & Family Welfare Department Saturday.

Out of the 65 new cases Jajpur reported 31 (All in quarantine centres, 30 WB returnees and 1 Jharkhand returnee), Ganjam 13 (12 in quarantine centres, 1 in home quarantine, Surat returnees), Cuttack 6 (All in quarantine centres, Ahmedabad returnees), Kendrapara 4 (all in quarantine centres, Surat returnees), Puri 4 (All in quarantine centres, WB returnees), Khurda 3 (2 in quarantine centres, 1WB, 1 Surat & 1 in home quarantine), Mayurbhanj 2 & Nayagarh 2 cases (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees). However, more details about the positive cases are yet to be revealed by the State government.

A total of 42 persons were tested positive for the coronavirus while eight people recovered from the disease in the State Friday. The recovered cases were reported from four districts – Jajpur (4), Bhadrak (2), Balasore (1) and Keonjhar (1).