Moscow: With the US-Russia nuclear pact expiring Thursday, President Donald Trump is renewing calls for a new stronger pact instead of extending the current agreement known as the New START treaty.

“Rather than extend “NEW START” (A badly negotiated deal by the United States that, aside from everything else, is being grossly violated), we should have our Nuclear Experts work on a new, improved, and modernized Treaty that can last long into the future,” Trump said in a social media posting Thursday.

The end of the treaty would effectively lift the last remaining caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half-century.

Trump has previously indicated he would like to keep limits on nuclear weapons but wants to involve China in a potential new treaty.