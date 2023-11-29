New Delhi: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal Tuesday commenced examination of witnesses as Odisha produced its first witness for recording statement and cross-examination. Odisha produced Manoj Panda, former director of Institute of Economic Growth, New Delhi in the tribunal as its first witness for examination on the aspect of socio-economic development in Mahanadi basin in Odisha.

After taking oath of the Constitution, Panda was questioned by senior counsel AK Ganguly, representing Chhattisgarh. The tribunal also posed several questions to him about the study he has conducted regarding socio-economic development in Mahanadi basin in Odisha. Senior advocate Ganguly asked him questions about the place in Odisha he hails from and whether Mahanadi basin forms part of that area.

However, Panda couldn’t tell the exact details pertaining to Mahanadi basin in his district – Kalahandi. The tribunal asked Panda to produce all the communications he had with the state government pertaining to his report on socio-economic development in Mahanadi basin and also give details of the data he got through the assistance of others. Cross-examination of the witness will continue during the next hearing from January 12 to 13. Odisha has submitted a list of nine witnesses for examination in the tribunal. After Panda, the state government will produce Dibakar Naik, former dean of College of Agriculture, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), in the tribunal. He will be examined for agriculture development in Mahanadi basin.

Significantly, the three-member tribunal headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar asked all the states to submit the affidavits of all the witnesses to the tribunal registry by January next year. The members also expressed dissatisfaction with Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh for not submitting the list of witnesses despite the tribunal’s order.

KULDEEP SINGH, OP