Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospital here in this city has shut down and declared a containment zone after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for coronavirus in the last couple of days. The hospital has been declared as one of the hotspots of coronavirus by the government of India.

A probe has also been ordered to investigate the unprecedented spike in the number of cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 at the Wockhardt Hospital, Maharashtra health department officials said. Entry and exit to the hospital have been banned. All patients currently admitted to the hospital have already been tested twice. However, all of them have tested negative. The hospital management is surprised as to how the doctors and nurses contracted the coronavirus disease when not a single patient has been affected by the virus.

An aggressive containment plan was released Sunday by Union Health Ministry for large outbreaks of COVID-19, which includes buffer zones and sealing off areas for nearly a month. The strategy is meant to contain the illness caused by a novel coronavirus, first detected in China in December.

The 20-page document says the aggressive containment strategy will be scaled down at the Wockhardt Hospital only if no new cases of COVID-19 are reported for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test.

As of now, a decision has been taken to keep all patients admitted to the hospital in quarantine.

Agencies