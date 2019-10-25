Cuttack: A newborn baby girl was abandoned by her mother at the sick neonatal care unit (SNCU) of Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here, sources said.

According to sources, a pregnant woman from Jajpur was admitted to the gynaecology and obstetrics ward of SCBMCH, October 3. The woman gave birth to a baby girl.

The newborn had some complications and she was admitted to the SNCU. However, the woman left the hospital leaving behind the baby, SCBMCH sources said.

The employees of the SNCU informed about the incident to SCBMCH superintendent after they failed to trace the woman. Subsequently, the health staffers collected the woman’s address from the admission register of the hospital and tried to contact the woman’s family, sources added.

“We have been trying to contact the woman and her family for the last 20 days to hand over the baby. But, they have been avoiding us,” said a hospital staffer.

SCBMCH superintendent Soumya Mohanty said they have informed about the incident to Jajpur police and sought their help. “Now, the nurses at the SNCU are looking after the baby girl,” Mohanty added.