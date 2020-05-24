Bolangir: A woman was found dead aboard a Shramik Special train in Bolangir district Sunday, GRP officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Radha Khara (20), a resident of Baipariguda village in Koraput district.

According to sources, the train was coming from Visakhapatnam to Bolangir carrying migrant workers. Radha was also coming to her native place on that train with her family members.

Though the exact reason behind her death is yet to be known, her family sources said that she was suffering from severe chest pain and breathed her last during the journey.

Meanwhile, Bolangir GRP government railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) recovered her body at 6:10 am Sunday at Bolangir railway station. The body was subsequently sent for postmortem.

An unnatural death case has been registered and a detailed probe is on, GRP personnel said.

PNN