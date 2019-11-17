Hatiota: A 50 years old woman, who was presumed dead by her family members, had to be rushed to hospital from the cremation ground after a relative allegedly noticed some movements in her hand. However, it turned out to be a case of false misinterpretation.

This incident happened at Kaniapali village of Dhunkapada panchayat under Polasara block in Ganjam district Sunday.

According to sources, Dukhi Behera did not wake up Sunday morning. She also did not respond to calls. Family members thought she had breathed her last. However, they did not consult any doctor before taking Dukhi for cremation.

Just before Dukhi’s body was to be placed on the pyre, a relative allegedly noticed some movements in her hand. He brought it to the notice of others and they with a faint hope rushed Dukhi to the local hospital in an ambulance. Sadly the doctors declared Dukhi dead on arrival.

Heart-broken family members once more carried Dukhi back to the funeral ground where she was cremated later in the day.

PNN