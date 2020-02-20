Bhubaneswar: A woman, employed in a private firm Thursday brought serious allegations of physical and mental torture against one of her senior colleagues here. The woman has lodged a complaint against her senior colleague, identified as Abinash Nanda, with the Airport Police.

Meanwhile, a counter complaint against the woman was also lodged at the same police station by the accused. Police have been investigating the issue by registering two separate cases on the basis of the complaints.

The woman was an employee of Bird Group of companies that as an third party service provider to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). She was engaged in the house-keeping services in the Bird lounge here at BPIA.

The victim alleged that Nanda, who was senior to her, physically assaulted her and mentally harassed her as she refused to entertain his sexual overtures. She informed the media that Nanda allegedly told her that he would pay her Rs 1,000 every month as add-on to her salary if she acted as per his wish.

She also accused Nanda of taking Rs 30,000 from her for giving her the job.

On the other hand, Nanda claimed that it was the HR manager of the firm who removed her from job December 31, 2019 for dereliction of duty. However, she held Nanda responsible for her ouster and brought serious accusations on him.