Mayurbhanj: Police registered a case against two persons of Totasahi village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district for attacking a woman over suspected witchcraft, Thursday.

The accused persons are relatives of the woman and have been identified as Bharat Murmu and Shyam Prasad Murmu. After committing the crime the duo are reported to be absconding, police sources said.

Sources said that Bharat’s son has been suffering from fever since the last couple of weeks. Even though a doctor has prescribed some medicines for Bharat’s son, there has not been any improvement in his health.

Suspecting witchcraft as the reason behind his son’s illness, Bharat took him to a sorcerer and the latter informed Bharat that the child has fallen prey to witchcraft.

The sorcerer said that Bharat’s sister-in-law is involved in the witchcraft. Bharat informed his brother Sayam Prasad regarding the same. The accused attacked and thrashed the woman after spotting her alone at her home, Thursday.

After hearing the woman’s cries, a local rushed to her help. Alerted over someone’s entry into the home, the duo fled from the spot. The woman was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

On being informed, the woman’s husband reached the hospital and informed the police regarding the same. Police authorities launched an investigation into the matter after registering a case in this regard.

Cases relating to attack on women for practicing suspected witchcraft are on the rise in remote tribal-inhabited pockets in this district. People have urged the district administration to take steps to do away with these superstitious beliefs.

PNN