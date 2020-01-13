Keonjhar/Patna: Police recovered two dead bodies, including one of a woman, from a house at Nuabandh village under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Nayak and Pushpalata Nayak with the former being Pushpalata’s brother-in-law.

Prima facie, police came to know that the duo consumed poison to end their lives. The husband of Pushpalata works in Joda.

Seeing neither of them coming out even after the usual time in the morning, the neighbours grew suspicious and informed the police. On reaching the spot, police found the door was bolted from inside. In presence of family members and local people, police broke open the door and found them lying dead. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, informed investigating officer Sandhyarani Jena, adding that their investigation is underway.

