Bhubaneswar: The capital city Monday woke up to the brutal murder of a 26-year-old married woman in Bhimtangi area under Airfield police limits here. The three-year-old son of the deceased escaped the killer’s knife.

The deceased, Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahu, along with her husband, Rakesh and son, had been staying on rent in the house of a banker, Sudhakar Maharana, at plot no A/L-1 of Housing Board Colony in Bhimtangi. Rakesh works as the area manager in Eureka Forbes.

Sources claimed Rakesh was in his office when he received a Whatsapp video call from an unknown caller which he didn’t receive. However, after a few minutes, he received the photo of his wife with bloodstains on her head. A perturbed Rakesh immediately called up his landlord to inquire about the incident. Subsequently, the landowner came downstairs and found the room locked from inside.

“An anxious Maharana and his son broke open the door to find a lifeless Priyanka in a pool of blood in her bedroom while a youth wreathing in pain near her body,” said a cop quoting Maharana.

Maharana then informed the police as well as Rakesh about the incident. Police immediately reached the spot and rushed the accused to Capital hospital.

Later, police identified the youth as Jagannath Pradhan of Jajpur district. Pradhan was found with his wrist slit. Sources in Capital hospital said, the youth has also taken poison and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

DCP Umashankar Dash said, “The control room received a call about the murder of a lady in Bhimtangi at around 12 pm. ACP Zone-II along with a team rushed in and found the victim lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. The police also found another youth in serious condition with his wrist slit nearby.”

We have recorded the statement of Pradhan and came to know that both Priyanka and Pradhan were known to each other for several years. However, they had a strained relationship over the past three months.