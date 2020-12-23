Balugaon: In a bizarre incident, a woman was caught red-handed Wednesday while she was allegedly stealing a baby boy from a house at Balugaon area in Khurda district, early in the morning.

According to a source, the woman barged into the house of a local resident named Dipak Pradhan, which is situated near a hotel in Balugaon at around 5.00am.

The family members caught the woman red-handed and rescued the baby from her possession, when she was trying to run away with Pradhan’s one and half-year-old baby boy.

Balugaon police immediately reached the house and arrested the accused woman, after being informed about the bizarre incident. Police have registered a case and launched a probe in this connection to ascertain if the woman is a history-sheeter.

Details are awaited and police is investigating to nab racket members involved in the case, if any.

PNN