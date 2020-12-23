Puri: After remaining closed for around nine-months owing to COVID-19 outbreak, the famous Alarnath and Maa Harachandi temples at Brahmagiri in Puri district have reopened from Wednesday.

An administrative decision in this regard was taken following the announcement for major religious shrines including Puri Jagannath temple which has also reopened from December 23.

However, COVID-19 guidelines are strictly being followed for entry of devotees into the temples, an official source informed.

The decision to open Alarnath and Harachandi temples were taken keeping in view the increasing demands from both servitors and devotees who have been devoid of darshan of the deities.

Brahmagiri tehsildar Kishore Kumar Panda said that, “The decision was earlier taken after a comprehensive discussion with the servitors of both Alarnath as well as Maa Harachandi temples”.

On the other hand, the two temples will remain closed on coming December 25 and 31 including the New Year’s Day to avoid rush, as hundreds of devotees are expected to throng the temples for darshan of the deities, local administrative officials stated.

PNN