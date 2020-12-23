Rourkela: In an unfortunate incident, at least two persons including the loco pilot of a goods train were critically injured Tuesday night, after the train derailed near Bimlagarh junction in Sundargarh district.

A guard of the goods train was also injured during the incident.

According to a source, the train was coming from Barasuan area under K Balanga police limits in the district when it derailed.

As many as 50 wagons of the train went off the tracks in the mishap. The derailment is supposed to have been caused by brake failure.

Train movement got stalled on the Rourkela-Bimlagarh section following the incident. Railway authorities have dispatched an emergency rescue van to clear the tracks and restore normalcy as soon as possible.

The extent of damage caused due to the mishap has not been ascertained so far. Details are still awaited, a railway official source said.

PNN