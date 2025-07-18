Kendrapara: A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide Wednesday evening after being betrayed and blackmailed by her boyfriend at a rented house under Aul police station in Kendrapara district.

The deceased, a resident of Dharmadaspur under Mahanga police limits, was employed at a microfinancing company.

According to the FIR lodged by her brother Chandan Kumar Jena at Aul police station, the victim’s boyfriend, identified as Ajay, had established a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage.

He later allegedly blackmailed her with an intimate video, which drove her to take the extreme step.

PNN