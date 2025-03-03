A podcast video featuring a woman’s bizarre claims has sparked a stir on social media. In the viral clip, woman reveals that when she got pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, she stored her urine in a bottle and kept it in the freezer. She later had an abortion but allegedly used the stored urine to create fake pregnancy tests whenever she needed money, extorting funds from unsuspecting individuals.

The video, posted on X, has left netizens shocked, with many questioning whether this is a new tactic for financial fraud. The authenticity of the woman’s claims remains unclear. Additionally, some users challenged her so-called ‘method,’ pointing out that human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), the hormone detected in pregnancy tests, is only present in urine for a limited period after conception.

SHOCKING 🚨 Woman said she stored her urine for fake pregnancy tests to extort money from her boyfriend while in a live-in relationship. INTERVIEWER 😱 : What? WOMAN : Yes, I stored my u**** in a bottle and kept it in a freezer when I was pregnant. She said later she… pic.twitter.com/RUlUGkpLR8 — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) March 2, 2025

🚨New fear unlocked ☠️ This vile woman stored her urine in a bottle & kept it in the freezer when she got pregnant. Later, she got abortion. But whenever she needed money she used the urine for pregnancy tests and extorted money. Live-in relationships are the new start ups!! pic.twitter.com/b1enCb7vwI — BALA (@erbmjha) March 2, 2025

Another user dismissed the claim, saying, “Anyone believing this needs to go back to school… The hCG hormone doesn’t last that long for her to use it.”

Anyone believing this needs to go back to school.. the hormone hcg doesn’t last that long for her to use it 😂😂😂 — EVERYTHING ALWAYS WORKS OUT FOR ME (@Sona12077) March 2, 2025

Third user wrote, “All women are fighting for rights. but women like these mistreat it”