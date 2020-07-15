New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead Wednesday at her rented accommodation. She was staying in a flat in southwest Delhi’s Palam village, police informed. Police suspect that someone known to the woman constable might have murdered her. The woman constable’s parents are currently staying in Haryana’s Rewari district, they said.

The lady joined the Delhi Police in 2018 and was currently posted with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police. She was deployed at the Tihar jail as a daily diary entry writer in the office of the duty officer, police said.

“On reaching the spot, the body of a woman with ligature marks was found lying on the bed. The spot was also inspected by the crime team,” said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest). A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

The woman worked in the 1.00pm to 7.00pm shift at the Tihar Jail. She reported to duty at Tihar Tuesday and left for home after completing her shift.

Efforts are on to nab the culprit, police said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.

Locals however, said that a youth used to frequent the woman’s flat. They said at times the youth used to stay back also. Police are now trying to ascertain the identity of the youth. They have sent the deceased woman’s phone for forensic examination. Police said they will also examine the CCTV footage of the locality.