Rupra Road: A woman sustained critical injuries after she was attacked by a wild elephant at Damapadar village under Rupra Road forest section in Kalahandi district Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Purnami Bewa, 40, a resident of the village.

The incident reportedly occurred when Purnami accidentally came face to face with the pachyderm while she was out to attend nature’s call Tuesday morning.

The jumbo grabbed her with its trunk and threw her to the ground. She received serious injuries in the process. Hearing her screams, villagers rescued her and rushed her to Kesinga Health Centre in an ambulance.

Rupra Road Forester Jashobanta Patra visited the hospital to take stock of her treatment. He assured of adequate compensation to the victim.

PNN