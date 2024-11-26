Bhubaneswar: The seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team, which is in Odisha to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of damages caused by severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, Tuesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The team led by P.K. Rai, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed the devastation caused by cyclone ‘Dana’ during the meeting with CM Majhi.

The team that reached Bhubaneswar on November 24 visited the three worst affected districts- Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore- to assess the impact of the cyclone on the ground.

CM Majhi during the meeting emphasised the need for the creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure.

He stated that the state is facing natural disasters such as cyclones and floods almost every year. Though the state government has been succeeding in saving the lives of people, yet natural disasters have been causing large-scale damage to the infrastructure.

CM Majhi said that the government is incurring huge economic losses to rebuild the infrastructure. So, he advocated for the construction of disaster-resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that steps should be taken to build underground power cables, coastal embankments, and mangrove forests in the coastal districts of the state to avoid damage by natural disasters.

He also stressed the need to open a state-of-the-art disaster management centre in Bhubaneswar. CM Majhi during the meeting proposed for Central assistance for building the disaster management center in Bhubaneswar.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari who was present at the meeting highlighted the economic benefits of sustainable infrastructure. Rai commended Odisha’s effective cyclone management during the recent cyclonic storm ‘Dana’. Senior officials of the state government participated in the meeting emphasizing recovery and future resilience strategies.

The central team accompanied by officials of the Revenue Department carried out an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by the cyclone and subsequent flooding in three coastal districts of the state. It is scheduled to return to New Delhi November 27.

Odisha will receive compensation from the union government on the basis of the damage report prepared by the state government and the on-the-spot assessment by the central team.

Notably, the Severe Cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ that hit the Odisha coast on October 25 has caused damages to the tune of over Rs 600 crore, as per the assessment of the state government.

IANS