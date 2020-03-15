Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a woman died Sunday morning while her husband and son are battling for their lives after they consumed poison Saturday allegedly over a family dispute at Rukhidihi village under Katarabaga police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Baidehi Mahanandia. Her husband Subek and his son Prashant are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla.

Sources said, Subek, his wife and their son were involved in a quarrel Saturday. The youngest son Sushant was not home at home. When he reached home Saturday afternoon, he found all the three lying on the ground unconscious. He rushed them to VIMSAR with the help of the neighbours. While undergoing treatment, Baidehi breathed her last Sunday morning.

The police after being informed reached VIMSAR and sent the body for post-mortem. The cops have launched an investigation as to why the three took such an extreme step. However, with both Subek and Prashant in a semi-conscious state, police have not made any headway into the case so far. They are waiting for the son and father to recover.

PNN