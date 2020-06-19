Titilagarh: A 23-year-old migrant worker, who was returning from Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati and was going to Chhattisgarh’s Nawapara gave birth to a baby girl on a Shramik Special train Friday, railway officials said.

The woman, identified as Pinki Chhatar from Nawapara area, was travelling on the 07421 Tirupati-Nawapara Road Shramik Special train when she complained of labour pain around 9.50 am, Friday.

The train was rerouted from line no 4 to line no 1 at the station after Titilagarh railway station officials were intimated by fellow passengers on the development.

Railway doctor and staff nurse rushed to the compartment and attended to the woman following which Pinki gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The doctors found the woman and the baby to be in good health. They were shifted to the government hospital at Titilagarh on advice of the medical authorities of Bolangir district, a railway official said.

PNN