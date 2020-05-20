Kendrapara: A pregnant woman of Mahakalpara area in Kendrapara district, on her way to a hospital by a fire service vehicle, gave birth to a baby girl Tuesday. The pregnant woman has been identified as Janaki Sethi (20) wife of Hatin Sethi in Jhanhara village of the district.

Sources said, the woman developed labour pain Tuesday morning following which her family members called the fire brigade team that was involved in the rescue operation in the area. Following the information of the pregnant lady, a fire brigade team rushed to the village and rescued the woman.

Half the way to Mahakalapara CHC, she delivered a baby girl inside the fire service vehicle.

Later, the fire brigade team took the mother and the baby girl to the hospital for further treatment. Reports said the condition of both were stable.

The timely and dedicated effort of fire brigade personnel saved two precious lives, locals said as they praised the fire fighting team.

PNN