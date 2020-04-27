Sajanagarh: A woman died just 15 minutes after her son breathed his last late Sunday night. This heart-wrenching incident took place at Balichua village of Garadihi panchayat under Nilgiri tehsil’s Berhampur police limits in Balasore district.

The deceased woman and her son have been identified as Belamani Singh, widow of late Shyamsundar Singh, and Rabindra Singh respectively.

Sources said, Rabindra had been undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) for a substantial period. As Rabindra’s condition deteriorated, the doctors advised Belamani to shift him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

However, lack of finances was a big hindrance for the family. Belamani and Rabindra’s wife Janaki tried to arrange funds, but failed. With no other option they were forced to take Rabindra back home April 24.

Rabindra died late Sunday night. Belamani, who was sitting beside her son at the time of his demise, could not bear the shock. She collapsed and lost her consciousness before breathing her last.

As news broke, a pall of gloom descended on the village.

Rabindra is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. Villagers have urged the local administration to provide some sort of financial assistance to the bereaved poor family.

PNN