Balasore: Relatives of a woman, who died shortly after delivering a child, alleged medical negligence as the reason for her death at a private hospital of Soro in Balasore district Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Namita Bhuyan (25).

According to Namita’s relatives, she complained of labour pain following which her family members admitted her to the private hospital. She delivered a baby girl there through C-section. That said, her health conditions deteriorated shortly afterwards.

Namita breathed her last while being shifted to Cuttack based SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Alleging medical negligence, the family members had a heated argument with the hospital staff. The family members of the deceased kept the body at the main entrance and demanded compensation.

The agitation was withdrawn after the family members were pacified by the hospital authorities.

PNN