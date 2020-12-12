Jagatsinghpur: Tension gripped Ersama community health centre (CHC) in Jagatsinghpur after family members of a woman, who died following a family planning operation Friday, staged a protest at the CHC Saturday. They held the doctor and other staff responsible for their patient’s death.

According to a source, Trilochan Rout, a resident of Nalakani village, had taken his wife Bindulata Rout (34) to the CHC for a family planning operation. After waiting for some time, her turn came and she was taken to the operation theatre.

Later, her husband and other family members waiting for her to come out of the OT were said that Bindulata had died.

Not in a position to believe that a person walking into the OT by herself could die, family members alleged medical negligence.

They alleged their patient had died at the hands of Dr Pratap Das, a retired doctor. They demanded compensation and action against the retired doctor.

PNN