Baliguda: Three plainclothes police personnel from Kalahandi were brutally assaulted by villagers who mistook them for kidnappers in Kurtamgarh area under Tumudibandh police limits in Kandhamal district.

According to sources, Kalahandi police had tracked the location of a mobile number linked to a wanted suspect believed to be hiding in Baliguda area.

Acting on the tip-off, three police officers, dressed in civilian clothes and travelling in a private vehicle, reached Sukungia village under the Paramapanga panchayat Thursday. Without revealing their identities, the officers attempted to lure the suspect by calling him to a designated location.

However, the accused grew suspicious and fled the scene, shouting to locals that some unidentified men were trying to abduct him. Soon, the alarmed villagers spread the message that a kidnapping attempt was underway. As the officers were returning from the area, they were intercepted near Pandaramail Chhak on National Highway 59 by a group of locals.

Despite the officers revealing their identity as police personnel, the crowd refused to listen and thrashed them mercilessly. The mob reportedly dragged the officers out of their vehicle, beat them up, and looted a police revolver, mobile phones, and Rs 7,000 in cash. Upon receiving information, Tumudibandh police station in-charge Ashutosh Jena reached the spot and managed to rescue the injured officers.

The looted items, including the revolver, mobile phones and cash, were recovered. The injured personnel were given medical treatment and later transferred back to Kalahandi. Tumudibandh police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a formal investigation.