Basudevpur: Panic gripped Chandiya village in Basudevpur block after a bull went on a rampage Friday morning, killing one person and injuring four others. The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old Nepali Jena, while the injured include his son Manas Kumar Jena and villagers Deepak Padhi, Pramod Padhi and Ritarani Padhi.

According to reports, the bull first charged at Basanti Jena when she stepped outside her house. Though she escaped and alerted her family, her husband and son, who came to help, were attacked, with Nepali suffering serious injuries. The bull then attacked three other villagers before fleeing the spot. Nepali was taken to Basudevpur hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead. Villagers suspect that the bull had gone mad, possibly after it was bitten by a rabid dog