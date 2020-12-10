Bhadrak: Villagers of Kohla area under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district turned irate after the death of a pregnant woman Thursday. They alleged negligence of doctors and nurses at the private hospital where the woman identified as Archana was undergoing treatment. Sources said that Archana was bleeding heavily and incessantly since she delivered a baby girl December 8.

The woman’s husband alleged that though he and other family members had informed the doctors in this regard, they had not taken the matter seriously.

Archana’s family members have lodged a complaint with Bhadrak town police alleging negligence on the part of the doctors and other hospital staff during her treatment. Locals also protested and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the untimely demise of Archana.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

PNN