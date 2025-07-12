Pottangi: In a move reflecting heightened administrative vigilance over inter-state border disputes, Pottangi Tehsildar Debendra Bahadur Singh Dharua halted a health camp being held by a medical team from Andhra Pradesh in Paniki village under the disputed Kotia panchayat in Koraput district Friday.

According to sources, a health team from Andhra’s Salur block had entered the village without prior approval and was conducting a health camp for residents of Ganjeipadar and other nearby hamlets. The camp was reportedly held in the presence of Kotia Sarpanch Dibakar Gemel. Upon receiving the information, Tehsildar Dharua rushed to the spot and instructed the medical team and attending doctors to cease operations and return, stating that entering Odisha territory and offering services without permission was a breach of law and could lead to administrative complications.

Following the directive, the Andhra medical team stopped health check-ups and returned across the border. The incident has reignited tensions over the long-standing territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in the Kotia region. Although the Odisha government had earlier formed a high-level committee to study the ground situation, the issue remains unresolved.

However, the tehsildar’s action has drawn criticism from some local residents, who expressed disappointment over the suspension of medical services. “We feel caught in the crossfire between two states and are being deprived of basic amenities,” said a resident, questioning when the ongoing dispute would finally be resolved.