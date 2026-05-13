Baripada: A 28-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly killed two persons using a sharp weapon in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Kulughutu village in the Tiring police station area, they said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mochka Alda (28), suddenly attacked the two men on the road near his house.

The victims, identified as Budheswar Rana (48) and Gopinath Sardar (62), sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Soon after the incident, villagers overpowered the accused and allegedly assaulted him, causing injuries to both his legs, said Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Senapati.

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On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody, the officer said.

“The accused has been shifted to Rairangpur hospital under police custody for treatment,” Senapati said.

Police conducted the inquest in the presence of family members and local witnesses before sending the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The weapon used in the crime has been seized, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

PTI