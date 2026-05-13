Nabarangpur: Police in Nabarangpur district arrested two men in connection with the killing of Jagannath Gouda, who was found dead with injuries in a farmland near Biriguda village under Kodinga police station limits May 10, officials said Tuesday.

Police said a special team was formed with senior officers, including the superintendent of police and the sub-divisional police officer of Papadahandi, to investigate the case.

During the probe, investigators identified Padman Gouda as the main accused. He and an accomplice were arrested and later produced in court, police said.

According to police, the victim, Jagannath had come to Padman Gouda’s house on the night of the incident. A dispute followed, during which he was attacked with a stick and killed, officials said.

His body was later moved outside the house with the help of another person. Assistant Superintendent of Police Aditya Sen said the arrests were made within 24 hours of the breakthrough in the investigation. The accused have been sent to judicial custody, police said.